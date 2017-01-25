Portland’s Best Burger Is Only $6

For those that just opened this post, I’m sure you’re thinking it’s quite a claim to say the best burger in Portland is only $6. I mean, where can you even get a burger that’s $6 and quality in Portland? My friends, I have the answer, and it’s at my new favorite bar in Portland. Drumroll please!

Mash Tun: The Perfect Marriage of Beer & Burgers

Yes, for those that haven’t been, the best burger in Portland has to be at Mash Tun!

The tiny bar recently expanded to offer more seating, because it seems like people might be catching onto this hidden gem. On Wharf Street, you expect places like 51 Wharf (RIP), Oasis, and the Stock Exchange. These are places that you go when you want to have a good time, take some shots, and maybe not remember the rest of your night. But if you go down a little further, you’ll find Mash Tun, a craft beer pub with a menu you won’t forget.

Grass Fed Burgers

I’m not always in the mood for a burger when I go out to eat. Sometimes, it’s the last thing I want. But a $6 burger at a craft beer pub certainly piqued my interest, so I tried it. The $6 burger is superb. This is about as basic as it’s going to get: a medium burger, topped with cheese, with a side of red onions. But oh, the flavor that’s packed into this burger! For $6, you’re really getting a hell of a burger. Juicy, tender, and flavor that just explodes in your mouth. The size is enough to fill you up, and if you’re me, count on taking half of it home with you to eat the next day. I’m not a big burger person, but I could probably eat this burger every day and not get tired of it. That’s how much I’ve enjoyed it.

Sides: Brussels Sprouts & Parmesan Ranch Fries

If the burger somehow doesn’t fill you up, their brussels sprouts and parmesan ranch fries will definitely get the job done. I know that brussels sprouts are really kind of trendy right now, but I’ve taken to trying them whenever I see them on the menu, and the brussels at Mash Tun do not disappoint. These are tossed in an orgasmic balsamic sauce, and then topped with crumbles of bacon. No, they are not vegan or vegetarian friendly, but they sure are good! On a cold winter night, the brussels and an ice cold beer are all you need to get through.

If you’re not a brussels sprouts fan, the parmesan ranch fries are finger licking good. I like cheese fries, and I like ranch, so these fries are a really great combination of the two. These fries are best when they come out hot and fresh, and are another great companion with a cold beer.

Now I’m not much of a beer drinker, but I know what’s popular locally. Mash Tun has a great selection of local craft beers on tap like Bissell Brothers, Allagash, Maine Beer Company, and Oxbow. As of writing, they are in the process of adding 7 new lines, which will bring them to a grand total of 27 beers on tap, many of which will be local. If the food won’t make you happy, then the beer list sure will. Not a beer lover? Make sure to try one of their moscow mules, which are strong, well made, and under what you’ll pay for a cocktail at other bars. Mash Tun is truly a hidden gem of Portland, with an incredibly friendly owner, knowledgeable bartenders, and genuine servers.

Think there's a better burger in Portland? After all, I haven't tried them all! Let me know in the comments